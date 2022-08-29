JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 315,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. The firm has a market cap of $335.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

