JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 143,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.71. 158,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.