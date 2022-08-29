JulSwap Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $200,534.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 831.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.02818735 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00820018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

