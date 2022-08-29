Kenneth Jeffery Anderson Acquires 1,250 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Jeffery Anderson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,467.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.38. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.