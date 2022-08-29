Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in August

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.79. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

