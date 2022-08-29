KingMoney 1-Day Volume Tops $14,117.00 (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, KingMoney has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KingMoney coin can currently be bought for $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on major exchanges. KingMoney has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 827.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KingMoney

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. The official website for KingMoney is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KingMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

