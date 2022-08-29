KIWIGO Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 17% higher against the dollar. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $894,675.98 and $61,073.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00821367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KIWIGO
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.