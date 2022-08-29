Kleros Price Hits $0.0266 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and $1.63 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008812 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

