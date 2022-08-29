KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $105,774.22 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00820212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
