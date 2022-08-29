KOK (KOK) Reaches Market Cap of $33.15 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083725 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.