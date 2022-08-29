Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 3.5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $81.80. Approximately 795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 834,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $974,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

