Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 3.5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $81.80. Approximately 795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 834,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.
A number of research firms recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
