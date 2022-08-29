LBRY Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.78 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $11.78 million and $15,929.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

