Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Life & Banc Split Price Performance

TSE LBS traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$9.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.87 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. Life & Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$8.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.76.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.