Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Life & Banc Split Price Performance
TSE LBS traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$9.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.87 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. Life & Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$8.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.76.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
