Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 7.2 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

About Lifeway Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

