LifeWorks Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:LWRK)

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

LifeWorks Stock Performance

Shares of LWRK stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$32.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,676. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$36.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered LifeWorks to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.

