Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 225 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 641.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 151,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 131,475 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.84.

EOG Resources stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,657. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $66.05 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

