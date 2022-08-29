Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 3,890 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 558,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orange by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 338,035 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Orange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

