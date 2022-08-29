Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Update

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lion Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of LGHLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Lion Financial Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21.
