Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Update

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lion Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of LGHLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Lion Financial Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.