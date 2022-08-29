Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $29.86

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.86, but opened at $28.76. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 38,377 shares traded.
LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
