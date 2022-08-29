Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 273,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Life Storage by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,055,000 after buying an additional 226,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

Shares of LSI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.