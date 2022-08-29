Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

