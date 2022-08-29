Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 810,880 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $41,263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 648,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. 5,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

