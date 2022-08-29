Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,128,000.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.49. 1,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

