Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.55. 4,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.12. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

