Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $65,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,822. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

