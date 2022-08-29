LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LPKFF remained flat at $9.38 during trading on Monday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.