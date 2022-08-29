Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $108.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Lumentum by 1,139.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

