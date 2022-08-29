Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $66,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.26. 75,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.