ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.25

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

