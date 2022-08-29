Maple Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Maple has a market cap of $80.03 million and $2.04 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $18.11 or 0.00089133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00131999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084414 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

