MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $244.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.60. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $244.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

