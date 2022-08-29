Media Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85,555.00 (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Media Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $85,555.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.32 or 0.00046095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Media Network Coin Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

