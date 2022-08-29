Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Cut by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Medifast by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 2,311.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Medifast by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $8,515,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

MED traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,940. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $239.56.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.