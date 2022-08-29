MediWound (MDWD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD):

8/25/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – MediWound had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.00.

8/9/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – MediWound had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MediWound Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.00. 989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,527. MediWound Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

