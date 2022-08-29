Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDAIF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $62.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

