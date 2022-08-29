Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in August

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 5,826 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $249,407. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 3,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

