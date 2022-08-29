Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

