Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $44,554.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,650,358 coins and its circulating supply is 80,650,261 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

