MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $177,448.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00102261 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001724 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.