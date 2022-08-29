MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $31.25. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,045. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOFG. Stephens lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.