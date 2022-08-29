Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.06

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 185680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Separately, Mizuho raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.50.
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.
