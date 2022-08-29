MixMarvel Reaches Market Cap of $20.42 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $20.42 million and $8.30 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004031 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133997 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032797 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085399 BTC.
MixMarvel Coin Profile
MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.
Buying and Selling MixMarvel
