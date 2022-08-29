Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) CFO Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CFO Raymond J. Pacini purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Modiv Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MDV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Modiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99.
Modiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
