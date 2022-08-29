Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) CFO Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CFO Raymond J. Pacini purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Modiv Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MDV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Modiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Modiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. ( NYSE:MDV Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

