Monavale (MONA) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Monavale (MONA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $307,131.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $748.26 or 0.03690855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

