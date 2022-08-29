Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,132 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $132,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 204,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,789. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

