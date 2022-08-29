Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $14.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.34. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

