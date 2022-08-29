Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,433,368.13 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.41, for a total value of $2,433,368.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,340,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,441,955.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

