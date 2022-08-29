Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $2,746,840.58 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.07. 463,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,966. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.