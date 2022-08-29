My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.94 or 0.02804417 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00816525 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet
Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.