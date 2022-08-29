Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Down 4.1%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 23,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 51,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Myomo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myomo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

