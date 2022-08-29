Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Down 4.1%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 23,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 51,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Myomo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Myomo Company Profile
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myomo (MYO)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.